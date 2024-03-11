MOBLAND (SYNR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,708.20

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $34,708.20 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

