Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

