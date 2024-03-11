Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Decreased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.85 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

