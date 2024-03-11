Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,321 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.11 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

