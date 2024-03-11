Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

