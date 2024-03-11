Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $135.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.