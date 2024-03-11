Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at $11,866,477.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.