Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after purchasing an additional 879,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $5.80 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

