Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,069,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

