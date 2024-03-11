Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 101,047 Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of BHIL opened at $0.19 on Monday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

