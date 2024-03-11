Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

