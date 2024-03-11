Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,070,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

