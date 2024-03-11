Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,846,291 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $97.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

