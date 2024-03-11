Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.