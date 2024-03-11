MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 73,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 151,607 shares.The stock last traded at $66.71 and had previously closed at $74.49.

ML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

