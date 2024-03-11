MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of MongoDB worth $85,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.19.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $15.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.69. 1,488,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

