MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $430.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $405.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $456.19.

MDB stock opened at $383.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.94. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

