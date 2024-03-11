Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.75

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.75 and last traded at $150.75, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.