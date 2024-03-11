Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $538,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.