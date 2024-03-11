Morgan Stanley Buys 201,080 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of General Motors worth $501,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

