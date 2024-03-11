Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,010.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $518,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

