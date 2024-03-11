Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $458,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 43.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after purchasing an additional 378,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,322 shares of company stock valued at $25,496,677 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $308.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $316.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

