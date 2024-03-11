Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,693,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,152,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $424,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

