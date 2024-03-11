Morgan Stanley Sells 495,408 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $488,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.02 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

