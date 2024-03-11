Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

