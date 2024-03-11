MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

MotorCycle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10.

Get MotorCycle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MotorCycle news, insider David Ahmet 220,384 shares of MotorCycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

MotorCycle Company Profile

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.