Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

