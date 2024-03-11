NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 37.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 228,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 751,951 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 490,716 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,044,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

