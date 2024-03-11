National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$107.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$108.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$95.87. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.98. The stock has a market cap of C$36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.