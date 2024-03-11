National Bankshares Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$15.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.