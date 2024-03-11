National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.82 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
