National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.82 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

