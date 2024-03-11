Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NAII opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.