NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.94

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 249.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 28344741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.40 ($3.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.63 ($3.94).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 511.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,469.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,416.40). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,691.78 ($3,416.40). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,848.58). 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

