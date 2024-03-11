Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,289.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00127543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00040178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00018937 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

