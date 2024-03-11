NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Buys $55,400.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 4,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.98. 201,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,336. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

