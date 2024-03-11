NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

