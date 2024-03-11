Needham & Company LLC Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $5.25

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf Stock Up 1.2 %

CURLF stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.