Needham & Company LLC Raises Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $5.25

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Curaleaf Stock Up 1.2 %
CURLF stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.74.
Curaleaf Company Profile
