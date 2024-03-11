Nervos Network Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $50.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,086.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.02 or 0.00614566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00144924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00052376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00199419 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00158348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,399,835,909 coins and its circulating supply is 43,713,207,610 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.