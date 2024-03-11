NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading 7% Higher

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.23. 305,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 246,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

NET Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NET Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NET Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

