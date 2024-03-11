NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Up 6.4%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 109,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 601,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,238.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

