New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 66.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,412,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 208.4% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,208,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after buying an additional 816,643 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 516,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.57. 236,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,425. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

