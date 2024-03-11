New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

