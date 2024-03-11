New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,644,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the previous session’s volume of 404,084 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 873,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

