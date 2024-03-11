Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,438,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 464,128 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $681,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.19. 11,635,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,469,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

