News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Institutional Trading of News
News Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
News Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
