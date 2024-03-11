News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in News by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

