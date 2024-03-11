Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXST traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. 48,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,634. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,964.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,209 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

