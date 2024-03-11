Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) PT Raised to $5.50

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXN opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

