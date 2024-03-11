Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 60,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

