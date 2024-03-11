NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Reduced by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.03. 2,262,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,668. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.