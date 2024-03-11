NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,310. The firm has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.